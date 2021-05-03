Kerri Cavanaugh Named News Director of WFOR-WBFS Miami

Kerri Cavanaugh has been named news director of CBS-owned WFOR-WBFS Miami. She has been with consultancy Magid since fall 2018 and was VP of news at WTTV-WXIN Indianapolis from 2014 to 2018.

“We are very pleased to recruit someone with Kerri’s experience, collaborative leadership skills and track record of success to CBS Miami,” said Darryll Green, VP and general manager of WFOR-WBFS. “We look forward to having her join our team and helping us maximize our opportunities for growth, including the upcoming launch of CBSN Miami.”

Cavanaugh succeeds Liz Roldan atop the WFOR-WBFS newsroom. Roldan took on the news director job at KHOU Houston earlier this year. The Miami stations are CBS and MyNetworkTV.

During her time at WTTV, then part of Tribune, Cavanaugh helped transition the station from a CW affiliate to a CBS station. Cavanaugh joined WXIN as news director in 2013.

She previously was news director at WSFL Miami in 2009 and 2010.

“Returning to South Florida has always been a dream, and it’s exciting for me to come back as a member of the CBS Miami team–especially now with the launch of CBSN Miami coming up soon,” Cavanaugh said. “I can’t wait to work with CBS4's talented storytellers to continue the station’s commitment to valuable and impactful multiplatform reporting.”

Cavanaugh was B+C’s News Director of the Year in 2015.

Green became the general manager at WFOR-WBFS in March.