Darryll Green Named WFOR-WBFS Miami GM

Darryll Green, VP and general manager of WFTX Fort Myers, has been named VP and general manager of WFOR-WBFS Miami, part of CBS Television Stations. He starts March 8 and succeeds Adam Levy, who announced his departure in November.

(Image credit: CBS Television Stations)

The announcement was made by Bryon Rubin, CBS chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Peter Dunn, president of the CBS station group, is on leave amidst an investigation of issues raised in the Los Angeles Times.

Tom Canedo, president and general manager of WUPA Atlanta, has been interim GM of the Miami stations.

Green has run WFTX since 2017. Prior to that, he spent eight years with URBan Radio Broadcasting, LLC, including six (2008-2013) at the station group’s Miami headquarters as VP and chief operating officer. From 2003-2007, he was president and general manager of WUSA Washington.

“We are very happy to welcome Darryll to CBS and have him lead our team in South Florida,” Rubin said. “Darryll has a terrific track record as a broadcast executive who has successfully overseen increases in ratings, revenue and community engagement. Miami is a dynamic and important market for us. We look forward to having Darryll join the talented and experienced team at WFOR and WBFS and help us make the most of our opportunities for growth and success, including the upcoming launch of CBSN Miami.”

Green also ran WGRZ Buffalo earlier in his career.

“It is exciting to return to South Florida and become a part of the CBS Miami team,” Green said. “I am grateful to Bryon and everyone else at CBS who is giving me this opportunity. I very much look forward to getting to know my new colleagues in Miami and helping to provide the guidance and support they deserve as we all work together to achieve our shared goals.”

Miami-Fort Lauderdale is DMA No. 18. WBFS is a MyNetworkTV station.