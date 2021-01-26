Peter Dunn and David Friend of CBS Stations Put on Leave During Investigation

Peter Dunn, president of the CBS Television Stations, and David Friend, senior VP of news for the station group, have been placed on administrative leave, pending the results of a third-party investigation into issues that include those raised in recent Los Angeles Times reports, the CBS group announced.

The Los Angeles Times reported that CBS Television Stations’ acquisition of Long Island (NY) independent station WLNY resulted in Dunn getting membership to an exclusive country club in the Hamptons, and detailed “a hostile work environment that included bullying female managers and blocking efforts to hire and retain Black journalists” within the group, according to the LA Times.

CBS addressed the golf club membership in the Jan. 24 Times report, saying “The membership was disclosed in advance to senior management and legal counsel. While listed in one executive’s name, this is a CBS membership used to host clients and business partners.”

CBS addressed the workplace issues in a statement released late on Jan. 25. “CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary,” it said.