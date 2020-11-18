WFOR Miami VP/GM Levy Stepping Down

Adam Levy is stepping down from his general manager position at WFOR-WBFS Miami. He’s been VP/general manager at the CBS-owned stations since late 2010. His last day is Nov. 20.

In a note to staffers, CBS Television Stations president Peter Dunn said, “2020 has been a challenging year, both personally and professionally, for Adam and, frankly, all of us. With the holiday season fast approaching, I understand and respect his decision to step away and take a well-deserved break. He’s worked hard for us during his decade in Miami and, prior to that, during his eight years at our stations in Dallas-Fort Worth.”

Dunn said the search for a successor begins immediately. He will be acting general manager at WFOR-WBFS in the meantime. “South Florida is an important market for us and we want to make sure that you receive the leadership and support you need in order to keep doing a great job for us,” said Dunn.

Miami-Fort Lauderdale is DMA No. 16. WBFS is a MyNetworkTV station.