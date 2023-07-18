CBS Names Kim Voet GM of WFOR-WBFS Miami

Kim Voet was named president and general manager for CBS News and Stations’ local businesses in Miami.

Voet joins CBS after spending 26 years at Graham Media Group-owned WDIV Detroit, where she had been news director since 2011. In her new role, she will oversee WFOR, WBFS, the CBS News Miami Streaming Channel and CBSMiami.com.

She succeeds Darryll Green, who announced plans to retire in April, and will report to Adrienne Roark, president of CBS Stations.

“Over the course of her career at WDIV, Kim has established herself as one of the most respected and successful local media executives in the country,” Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, said. “Her experience as a dynamic leader who brings out the best in her colleagues, drives innovation and knows how to create and deliver impactful content across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms is impressive. We look forward to having her join us as the leader of our South Florida businesses.”

“I have been a longtime admirer of Kim and everything she’s accomplished at WDIV,” added Roark. “In addition to winning consistently on broadcast, streaming and digital, she has built a culture of transparency, empathy and collaboration. People love being in the trenches with Kim, and as we continue on our mission to make CBS Stations the best place to work we are thrilled to have her at the helm of CBS Miami.”

Voet started at WDIV as a producer of the station's 11 p.m. newscast. She also worked as a producer at KMOV St. Louis, WKBD Detroit, WFMY Greensboro, North Carolina and WXII, Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“I am excited and grateful to be able to join CBS News and Stations,” Voet said. “People who know me know that I would only leave my friends and colleagues at WDIV if presented with an extraordinary opportunity. And I believe that’s exactly what awaits me at CBS Miami. I very much appreciate Wendy and Adrienne’s faith in my abilities and I am excited to make the move to South Florida in a few weeks and become part of a team that produces meaningful content and truly makes a difference in the community.”