Darryll Green, WFOR Miami General Manager, Announces Retirement

Darryll Green, president and general manager of WFOR-WBFS Miami, will retire as of April 28. He took on the position at the CBS-owned stations in DMA No. 18 in March 2021, after Adam Levy stepped down.

“It’s been an honor to have had a front-row seat to see what you have accomplished during my two-plus years here,” Green said in a memo to staffers. “From launching our CBS News Miami streaming channel, to scoring several monthly wins in late news, producing impactful award-winning content, adding several new team members and strengthening our relationships with our clients and community partners, I’m going to be stepping away with so many happy memories and a ton of gratitude.”

Green came to Miami from WFTX Fort Myers, where he was VP and general manager. Prior to that, he spent eight years with URBan Radio Broadcasting, LLC, including six at the radio station group’s Miami headquarters as VP and chief operating officer. From 2003-2007, Green was president and general manager of WUSA Washington.

“I want to thank [CBS News and Television Stations president and co-head] Wendy McMahon, [CBS Stations president] Adrienne Roark and the other leaders across CBS who have been so supportive. I hope you agree that they have done a lot to help make CBS Miami a much better place to work,” said Green, who plans to stay in Miami.

Roark said, “Darryll has provided a steady and experienced hand during his time with us. It's also been wonderful to have him as part of our CBS Stations family as he possesses a kind soul and is someone who we all appreciate and respect.”

The search for a new GM begins right away, Roark added.