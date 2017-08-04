Darryll Green Tapped to Head WFTX Fort Myers

Longtime broadcaster Darryll Green will become VP and general manager of WFTX, the E.W. Scripps-owned Fox affiliate in Fort Myers, Fla., Aug. 14.

Green’s professional experience spans the breadth of broadcasting, having worked in both television and radio in operations and management positions.

He will join WFXT from Urban Radio Broadcasting, where he served as market president. He also recently completed the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation’s broadcast leadership training program.

Earlier in his career, Green worked as president and general manager of WUSA Washington and WGRZ Buffalo, N.Y.