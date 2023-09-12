KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles Adds Second News Director in Matt Goldberg

Matt Goldberg has been named VP and news director at KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles, the CBS-owned duopoly known as CBS Los Angeles. He starts Monday, September 25.

CBS News and Stations calls it a new position at the Los Angeles stations, with Goldberg responsible for overseeing the production of nine straight hours of local news each weekday, including KCAL’s 4-11 a.m. block, as well as weekend morning newscasts. Current VP and news director Mike Dello Stritto will focus on overseeing the production of all afternoon and evening news content across the stations’ broadcast, streaming and digital platforms.

Dello Stritto and Goldberg will have joint responsibility for leading a team that produces 91.5 hours of live local news per week.

“The addition of Matt Goldberg is the latest example of CBS’ commitment to doing what it takes to build the premier local news organization in Southern California,” said Joel Vilmenay, president and general manager of CBS Los Angeles. “We added several new team members prior to the January launch of KCAL News Mornings — a bold move that has increased our viewership by 87% compared to the first eight months of last year. Adding a leader with Matt’s considerable experience in this market will help us take our morning show to the next level. And I have a high level of confidence that Mike and Matt will quickly become great partners as the co-leaders of our newsroom.”

Goldberg spent 20 years with NBC and was VP of content strategy at NBCLX. Before that, he was at KNBC Los Angeles and KNTV in the Bay Area. He was named KNBC assistant news director in 2017.

Earlier in his career, from 2001 to 2003, Goldberg was an investigative producer at KCBS-KCAL. He has also worked at KGO San Francisco and KPRC Houston.

“I am excited to be coming back to a newsroom where impactful journalism has long been prioritized,” Goldberg said. “It will be great to reunite with the many friends and esteemed colleagues I have known for more than two decades. And I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside Mike Dello Stritto, someone I have admired from across the street, and take on a role that will allow me to focus on the team at KCAL News Mornings and help the franchise continue to grow.”

Dello Stritto became news director at CBS Los Angeles last year.

“The old saying ‘two heads are better than one’ couldn’t be more spot on,” Dello Stritto said. “I look forward to welcoming Matt with open arms and making the most of this unique and wonderful opportunity to copilot our news team.”