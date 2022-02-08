Mike Dello Stritto Named VP/News Director at KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles

Mike Dello Stritto (Image credit: CBS News and Stations)

Mike Dello Stritto has been named VP and news director at KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles. CBS owns the stations and Joel Vilmenay is president and general manager. Dello Stritto has been news director at KOVR-KMAX Sacramento, also part of CBS News and Stations.

“Thankfully, we didn’t have to go very far to find an ideal leader,” Vilmenay said. “Mike joins us after having done exceptional work at our stations in Sacramento and San Francisco. We are excited to welcome him to our CBS Los Angeles team as we work to ensure a smooth transition and build on the success we have had on our broadcast, streaming and digital platforms.”

Dello Stritto came on board at KOVR in 2006 as a reporter. In 2009, he became managing editor, then assistant news director in 2012. After stints at KPIX San Francisco and KTNV Las Vegas, he came back to Sacramento as news director.

“It is a pleasure to be able to promote Mike, who we consider to be among the finest local news executives in the country,” said CBS Stations President Jennifer Mitchell. “We are excited to have our Los Angeles team get to know him. As someone who has been on both sides of the camera, starting as a weather forecaster in Gainesville, Fla. more than 20 years ago, Mike has great perspective on the importance of every role inside a newsroom.”

He succeeds Andrea Parquet-Taylor, who was named VP, CW and independent stations news director, based at CBS News and Stations’ local news innovation lab in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Dello Stritto has also worked as a reporter in Chattanooga, West Palm Beach and Las Vegas.

“I am excited to join the team at CBS 2, KCAL 9 and CBS News Los Angeles,” Dello Stritto said. “Harnessing the power of two TV stations and our CBS News Los Angeles stream allows us to deliver an unparalleled local product. I am grateful for the support I have received from Joel, Jennifer and the other members of the CBS News and Stations leadership team, and I feel very fortunate to be succeeding my friend and esteemed colleague, Andrea.” ■