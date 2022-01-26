Deborah Collura Named VP/GM at KOVR-KMAX Sacramento

(Image credit: CBS)

Deborah Collura has been named VP and general manager of KOVR-KMAX Sacramento. CBS owns the stations, which are aligned with CBS and The CW. She will report to Jennifer Mitchell, president of CBS Stations, and starts January 31.

Collura succeeds Justin Draper, who departed Sacramento in October to be GM of the CBS stations in Boston.

“Deborah is joining us with a well-earned reputation as a dynamic and innovative leader that has been established over the course of her nearly 40-year career in local media,” said Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. “We look forward to having her build on the solid foundation that has been put in place by Justin and the rest of our team in Sacramento, as we continue to deepen our relationships with the communities we are privileged to serve, play on the leading edges of innovation with the creation of compelling local news content, and promote a positive workplace environment for our colleagues.”

Collura was assistant news director at KCRA from 1986 to 1991. She most recently was VP and general manager of WGCL Atlanta. She has also been general manager of WCNC Charlotte, and has been news director in the Twin Cities, Detroit and Houston.

“We are incredibly impressed with Deborah’s background and experience,” Mitchell said. “She has made a positive impact at both of the stations where she has previously served as a general manager, driving ratings growth, recognizing the importance of digital and streaming, and passionately supporting her colleagues when they won regional Murrow Awards for overall excellence. We are excited to welcome her to our CBS News and Stations family and support her as she assumes leadership of our businesses in Sacramento.”

“I am thrilled to join CBS News and Stations and return to Sacramento, a place where I spent some of my best years in broadcasting,” Collura said. “I am thankful to Wendy and Jennifer for giving me this opportunity and am excited to work with our talented and experienced team in Sacramento.”