Meredith Names Collura GM of Atlanta Duopoly

Meredith Corp. named Deborah Collura VP and general manager of its Atlanta duopoly, which comprises CBS affiliate WGCL-TV and WPCH-TV.

Corey Hanson was promoted to VP and general manager of Meredith’s WALA-TV, Mobile, Ala.

Both appointments are effective immediately.

Collura most recently had been president and general manager of Tegna's WCNC-TV, Charlotte. She replaces Lyle Banks at WGCL-TV, which laid off four newsroom staffers last week.

“Deborah has a proven track record of ratings excellence and market-share success,” said Patrick McCreery, Meredith Local Media Group President. “She has a passion for journalism and multi-media content innovation that has led to multiple awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Peabody and an Alfred I. du Pont for journalism excellence. I am thrilled to have Deborah join Meredith and look forward to having someone with her experience lead our talented team in Atlanta.”

Before WCNC, Collura was VP of news for KPRC-TV, Houston. She was also corporate VP of news for the Post-Newsweek Stations. Earlier in her career she held posts at WDIV-TV, Detroit, WTVJ-TV, Miami, KSTP-TV, Minneapolis, KCRA-TV, Sacramento, WTEN-TV, Albany, N.Y., and KSDK-TV, St. Louis.

“It is a great privilege to lead the team at WGCL and WPCH in one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing communities in the country,” said Collura. “The team at WGCL and WPCH has made great strides building a strong investigative brand and creating exciting opportunities for advertising partners. I look forward to continuing that momentum as we find new and innovative strategies to serve our audiences, our clients and the Atlanta metro community.”

Hanson had been station manager of Meredith’s duopoly in Portland, Ore. She replaces Gary Yoder.

“Corey’s results-driven leadership has been a huge part of our success in Portland, and I’m confident she will be a great leader for the WALA Fox 10 team and the greater Mobile and Pensacola communities,” said McCreery.

Hanson joined Meredith in 2004 as an executive producer in Portland at KPTV and KPDX. Before joining Meredith, Hanson held posts at two other Portland stations KOIN-TV and KGW-TV.

“While Portland will always hold a special place in my heart, I am thrilled to be leading the team at WALA Fox 10,” said Hanson. “This is an exciting time to be in local broadcasting and I can’t wait to get started.”