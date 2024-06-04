Julianne Hough, Utkarsh Ambudkar Host Tony Awards Pre-Show

Julianne Hough, Dancing With the Stars co-host, and Utkarsh Ambudkar, star of CBS comedy Ghosts, will host the Tony Awards pre-show, which streams on Pluto TV. The 77th Annual Tony Awards happen June 16, with CBS airing the event and Paramount Plus streaming it.

Pre-show The Tony Awards: Act One goes 6:30-8 p.m. ET that day.

Hough was in the Broadway show POTUS and Ambudkar was in Freestyle Love Supreme. The pair will present the first round of Tony Awards in the pre-show.

Hough hosted the pre-show last year with Skylar Astin. Before she was Dancing co-host, she was a judge on the show. She has also been a judge on America’s Got Talent.

The Tonys celebrate the best on Broadway.

Ariana DeBose hosts the Tonys from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. That goes 8 to 11 p.m. ET.

The Tonys are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are showrunners and executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment, and Weiss will direct. Jack Sussman is also an executive producer.