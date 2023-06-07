Julianne Hough, Skylar Astin Host Tony Awards Pre-Show

Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin will host The Tony Awards: Act One, a pre-show for the June 11 event on Pluto TV. Hough starred in the Broadway show POTUS and Astin played Georg in Spring Awakening.

Hough is the new co-host, with Alfonso Ribeiro, on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. She’s been both a dancer and a judge on the show. Astin is in the CBS drama So Help Me Todd. He’s also been in the Pitch Perfect movies.

The Tony Awards: Act One airs 6:30-8:30 p.m. ET.

Ariana DeBose hosts The 76th Annual Tony Awards at the United Palace in New York. Her stage credits include Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Hamilton, in which she was an original cast member. She was also in the film West Side Story, as Anita.

The Tonys event goes from 8 to 11 p.m. ET and is on CBS and Paramount Plus. The awards celebrate the best on Broadway. CBS has aired the Tonys since 1978.

The Tony Awards is produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture between the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will direct.