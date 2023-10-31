Transatlantic ‘Ghosts’ Double Shot Starts on CBS Nov. 16

CBS kicks off its Ghosts double bill, featuring a rerun of the CBS original Ghosts leading into two episodes of the show that inspired it, Ghosts U.K., on Thursday, November 16. The U.S. comedy, starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, debuted on CBS in October 2021. Two seasons have aired.

Ghosts is about a couple that inherits a country estate that’s in rough shape, and decide to convert it into a bed and breakfast. They then realize the place is inhabited by ghosts.

The estate in Ghosts U.K. is known as Button House, and the couple is Alison and Mike, played by Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond are also in the cast of the overseas series. Those six are also the creators and are executive producers.

The pilot is entitled “Who Do You Think You Are?” and sees Alison and Mike inherit the estate, then the ghosts from across the ages attempt to haunt them into leaving the property. The apparitions learn that, following an accident caused by one of their antics, Alison can see and hear them.

Monumental Television produces the U.K. show in association with Them There for the BBC. There have been five seasons.

For the U.S. Ghosts, McIver and Ambudkar play Samantha and Jay, the couple that inherits the estate.

Joe Port and Joe Wiseman are the showrunners and executive producers.

Networks are getting creative in filling out their primetime slots with the writers’ and actors’ strikes hindering TV production. Acquiring overseas shows has emerged as a favorite ploy.

CBS will show one Ghosts and two Ghosts U.K. on Thursdays starting November 16.