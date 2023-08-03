CBS Shares Fall Premieres, Including ‘Yellowstone’ Debuting September 17

CBS has shared its fall premiere dates, which include drama Yellowstone making its broadcast debut September 17 and the U.S. and U.K. version of comedy Ghosts on November 16.

The networks are getting creative in putting together their new schedules with the writers’ strike going on. Unscripted programming plays a huge part this coming season, including reality, game shows and sports, and networks are finding scripted shows from other nations or within their corporate portfolios.

College Football on CBS starts Saturday, September 2 with Texas Tech taking on Wyoming in prime, and a week later, it’s UCLA versus San Diego State.

On Thursday, September 14, there’s a Big Brother live show, then the debut of Buddy Games, a Josh Duhamel competition series. After that is The Challenge: USA.

On Saturday, September 16, it’s the 36th season premiere of 48 Hours, with two new episodes.

Sunday, September 17 has the 56th season of 60 Minutes beginning, then the premiere of Yellowstone on broadcast TV. The show airs on Paramount Network, a corporate sibling of CBS. Season one will start on CBS that night. Big Brother, which began August 2, follows.

Saturday, September 23 has Big Ten football, as Iowa faces Penn State.

Sunday, September 24 has 60 Minutes, two episodes of Yellowstone, then Big Brother.

Monday, September 25 features the NCIS 20th Anniversary Mini-Marathon across prime.

Survivor and The Amazing Race both debut Wednesday, September 27, and both have 90-minute episodes all season. It is season 45 of Survivor and season 35 of Amazing Race.

Friday, September 29 has reruns of Fire Country and Blue Bloods.

Monday, October 2 offers The Price is Right at Night, then Loteria Loca debuts. A game show, Loteria Loca is hosted by Jaime Camil. The title roughly translates to “crazy lottery.”

Tuesday, October 3 has Big Brother and the debut of FBI True from Paramount Plus. The docuseries sees FBI agents tell harrowing stories from their time on the job. An FBI rerun follows.

Monday, October 9 has The Price is Right at Night, Loteria Loca and an NCIS rerun.

Friday, October 13 has The Price is Right at Night and the premiere of game show Raid the Cage, where two teams grab prizes from the Cage before their time runs out, and answer trivia questions to get more time to grab goodies. Blue Bloods reruns follow.

Thursday, November 2 has Big Brother, reruns of Young Sheldon and Ghosts, and Seal Team, which began on CBS and then moved to Paramount Plus in 2021.

Friday, November 3 has Let’s Make a Deal and Raid the Cage, then Blue Bloods reruns.

Saturday, November 4 has an SEC college football game, and Saturday, November 11 offers the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) championship game.

Thursday, November 16 has Ghosts reruns, then two episodes of the U.K. Ghosts that inspired the American series. SEAL Team closes out prime that night.