CBS Reveals Cast for ‘Big Brother’ Season 25
Houseguests on show starting Aug. 2 to include Deaflympics swimmer, New York flutist, DJ from Australia
The 16 houseguest contestants for season 25 of Big Brother have been revealed. They include a molecular biologist based in Houston, a flutist in New York, an exterminator in Connecticut and a Deaflympics gold medalist in Baton Rouge. The season begins with a live 90-minute premiere Wednesday, August 2.
The contestants are America Lopez, a medical receptionist in Brooklyn; Blue Kim, a brand strategist in New York; Bowie Jane, an Australian lawyer and DJ in Los Angeles; Cameron Hardin, a stay-at-home father in Eastman, Georgia; Cory Wurtenberger, a college student from Weston, Florida; Felicia Cannon, a real estate agent in Kennesaw, Georgia; Hisam Goueli, a physician in Seattle; Izzy Gleicher, a professional flutist in New York; Jag Bains, a truck company owner in Omak, Washington; Jared Fields, an exterminator in Norwalk, Connecticut; Kirsten Elwin, a molecular biologist in Houston; Luke Valentine, an illustrator in Coral Springs, Florida; Matt Klotz, a Deaflympics gold medalist swimmer in Baton Rouge; Mecole Hayes, a political consultant in Upper Marlboro, Maryland; Red Utley, a sales rep in Gatlinburg, Tennessee; and Reilly Smedley, a bartender in Nashville.
Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move. Each week, someone is voted out,, with the last remaining houseguest receiving $750,000.
Julie Chen Moonves hosts.
Beginning Sunday, August 6, the show will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Big Brother is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.