‘Big Brother 25th Anniversary Celebration’ To Air on CBS July 26

CBS celebrates Big Brother Wednesday, July 26, when the special Big Brother 25th Anniversary Celebration airs. CBS and Paramount Plus will both run the special, hosted by Nischelle Turner of Entertainment Tonight.

25th Anniversary Celebration features 24 seasons of archival footage and interviews with Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves, winners Cody Calafiore, Taylor Hale, Derrick Levasseur, Jordan Lloyd, Xavier Prather and Rachel Reilly, and other houseguests, including Azah Awasum, Hannah Chaddha, Derek Frazier, Frankie Grande, Tiffany Mitchell, Janelle Pierzina, Danielle Reyes, Kaysar Ridha, Jeff Schroeder and Brendon Villegas.

The special looks at Big Brother highlights over the years, including “the showmances, biggest feuds and rivalries, shocking twists, historic houseguests and groundbreaking moments in reality TV history,” according to CBS.

The end of the special will offer a sneak peek of the new season, which begins Wednesday, August 2.

Nischelle Turner hosts Entertainment Tonight with Kevin Frazier.

Big Brother is produced by Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America. Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan are executive producers.