‘Big Brother’ Season 24 on CBS July 6

Season 24 of Big Brother gets going on CBS Wednesday, July 6. A 90-minute season premiere gets things started. Beginning Sunday, July 10, Big Brother will air on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Episodes also stream live on Paramount Plus.

Big Brother follows 16 people living in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining houseguest receiving $750,000.

Contestants this season include a hypnotherapist, an Elvis impersonator, a flight attendant, a busdriver, an attorney and a football coach.

Julie Chen Moonves hosts.

Big Brother is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America. ■