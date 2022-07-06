‘Big Brother’ Season 24 on CBS July 6
By Michael Malone published
Elvis impersonator among the 16 contestants
Season 24 of Big Brother gets going on CBS Wednesday, July 6. A 90-minute season premiere gets things started. Beginning Sunday, July 10, Big Brother will air on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Episodes also stream live on Paramount Plus.
Big Brother follows 16 people living in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining houseguest receiving $750,000.
Contestants this season include a hypnotherapist, an Elvis impersonator, a flight attendant, a busdriver, an attorney and a football coach.
Julie Chen Moonves hosts.
Big Brother is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.