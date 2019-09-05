CBS Orders More ‘Big Brother’

CBS has ordered season 22 of Big Brother, to air in the summer of 2020. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host.

Big Brother follows a group of people living in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and more than 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving $500,000.

The show premiered in the summer of 2000.

Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

It is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.