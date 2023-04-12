Josh Duhamel Behind CBS Competition Series ‘Buddy Games’

CBS has ordered the competition series Buddy Games, which is inspired by a real-life tradition involving executive producer Josh Duhamel and his lifelong friends. For the past 20 years, Duhamel and his friends reunite for a summer weekend, and compete in a variety of games.

“Being able to bring Buddy Games to CBS is truly a dream come true for me,” said Duhamel. “This is something my buddies and I have wanted to share with the world for a long time as we knew there was a relatability to it with other people doing similar things to strengthen their friendships. For me, getting to executive produce and host Buddy Games while observing these groups of friends let loose and become part of this big family has been an honor and will be a lot of fun for viewers to watch.”

The show unites six teams of four friends, who met at various stages of their lives, at a lakeside location. “Ride or dies” get the chance to play “buddy games” where they will relive their glory days and compete in an assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges while bunking in the same lake house.

The last team standing gets a cash prize.

“Friendships will be rekindled, and rivalries reignited when these friends are challenged to prove which bonds are strong enough to withstand the competition,” said CBS.

Duhamel’s TV work includes Mighty Ducks; Game Changers, Battle Creek and Las Vegas. His movies include Love, Simon and the Transformers franchise.

Duhamel wrote and produced the film Buddy Games, and its upcoming sequel.

The show is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and CBS Studios. Josh Duhamel, Michael J. Luisi, Julie Pizzi, Rupert Dobson, Jacob Lane and Emer Harkin are executive producers.