Julia Jenaé Promoted to Anchor at Court TV

Court TV said it promoted Julia Jenaé to be a part of the network’s on-air anchor team.

Jenaé has been a reporter and correspondent for Court TV since the network was relaunched in 2019 by E. W. Scripps Co.

“Julia is one of the most poised, professional and well-respected reporters in the industry,” said Ethan Nelson, head of Court TV. “She is very often the first on-scene to cover a trial and one of the last to leave after the verdict. She has built a strong bond with our loyal viewers who trust her reporting; a bond that will only grow stronger as she moves to the anchor desk in 2024."

Before joining Court TV, Jenaé held posts at KLTV Tyler, Texas, and WLTV-WJXX Jacksonville, Florida.

As a member of the anchor team, she joins Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant, Ted Rowlands, Michael Ayala and Ashley Willcot.