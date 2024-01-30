Julia Jenaé Promoted to Anchor at Court TV
Attorney has been with network since 2019 relaunch
Court TV said it promoted Julia Jenaé to be a part of the network’s on-air anchor team.
Jenaé has been a reporter and correspondent for Court TV since the network was relaunched in 2019 by E. W. Scripps Co.
“Julia is one of the most poised, professional and well-respected reporters in the industry,” said Ethan Nelson, head of Court TV. “She is very often the first on-scene to cover a trial and one of the last to leave after the verdict. She has built a strong bond with our loyal viewers who trust her reporting; a bond that will only grow stronger as she moves to the anchor desk in 2024."
Before joining Court TV, Jenaé held posts at KLTV Tyler, Texas, and WLTV-WJXX Jacksonville, Florida.
As a member of the anchor team, she joins Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant, Ted Rowlands, Michael Ayala and Ashley Willcot.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.