New Court TV Empanels Anchors and Reporters

The new version of Court TV, scheduled to launch as a digital over-the-air and over-the-top channel in May, has hired a group of on-camera anchors and reporters.

Seema Iyer and Julie Grant have been hired as anchors, joining Vinnie Politan, an alumni of the original Court TV. Politan’s presence was announced in December when Katz Broadcasting first announced plans to revive the channel.

Katz was acquired by the E.W. Scripps Company in 2017.

Court TV has also named Chanley Painter as legal correspondent and Ted Rowlands and Julia Jenaé as reporters and field producers.

Iyer most recently was a fill-in host of HLN’s Crime & Justice. She previously worked as an anchor and reporter on ABC and Fox affiliated TV stations. She has a background as a lawyer, serving as a New York City prosecutor before opening her own law practice.

Grant is legal editor, anchor and reporter at KDKA-TV, Pittsburgh. She’s a lawyer who served as an assistant district attorney in Allegheny County, Penn., and taught at Temple University’s James E. Beasley School of Law.

Painter has been a legal analyst for the NBC affiliate in Little Rock, Ark., and served as deputy prosecutor in Arkansas.

Rowlands has been a crime and justice correspondent for 20 years working for ABC News, CNN, and in local television.

Jenaé joins Court TV from WTLV-TV, Jacksonville, Fla., where she was an investigative and legal reporter.

The original Court TV ran on cable TV from 1991. It covered trials and other legal issues. It was acquired by Time Warner and was turned into TruTV in 2008.

The new Court TV will be carried on secondary digital channels of stations owned by Tribune, Scripps and Univision. Katz acquired the intellectual property of the original Court TV.