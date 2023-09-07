Court TV Launching New Series ‘Opening Statements’ On Sept. 11

E.W. Scripps’ Court TV said it is launching a morning show–Opening Statements with Julie Grant–on Sept. 11.

The show will give viewers a preview of the trials that will be shown or discussed on the network every weekday.

Grant, a Court TV anchor, will be joined by a team of trial attorneys, investigators and forensic efforts on the show, which replaces an hour of taped trial coverage.

“Our viewers already recognize Julie as a leading voice on the most important and complex legal news of the day, making her the perfect person to kick off our daily trial coverage,” said Ethan Nelson, head of Court TV.

“With Opening Statements, Court TV viewers have yet another reliable source of information on trials that are often anything but straightforward. The show joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan in the evening as perfect bookends to our peerless trial and true crime coverage," Nelson said.

Grant, a former prosecutor, joined Court TV when it was relaunched by Scripps in 2019. Her colleagues call her The Professor.

“My goal is to give our loyal viewers something special as soon as they wake up,” said Grant. “I want them to have a cup of coffee with me, as we sit together and dive into all the fascinating cases in trial and true crime. Just as actual opening statements get the jury ready for the case evidence, this show will prep our audience for the action ahead on Court TV Live.”