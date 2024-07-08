Jenn Tran Takes Center Stage on New Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Jenn Tran is the star of the show as season 21 of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC July 8. Viewers got to know Tran on season 28 of The Bachelor, which premiered earlier this year, when Joey Graziadei handed out the roses.

ABC called Tran a “fan favorite” and a “bilingual Vietnamese beauty.” From New Jersey and living in Miami, she is studying to be a physician’s assistant. Tran, age 26, lists reading, paddleboarding and traveling as her passions.

A list of 25 bachelors will compete for Tran’s attention. They include Aaron, an aerospace engineer from Tulsa; Dakota, a sommelier from Paradise Valley, Arizona; Jahaan, a startup founder from New York; and Marcus, an Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh.

The two-hour premiere sees Tran meet the men at the mansion before they set out for Australia, New Zealand and some other far-off destinations.

The Bachelorette is a production of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Bennett Graebner, Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Tim Warner and Peter Gust are executive producers.