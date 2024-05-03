ABC Shares Summer Premiere Dates

ABC has revealed its summer schedule. The Bachelorette gets going Monday, July 8, with Jenn Tran the star in season 21. Celebrity Family Feud starts up Tuesday, July 9, with Steve Harvey hosting. The prime lineup begins that night with the special Family Feud: Decades of Laughs, celebrating 50 years of the show.

Who Wants to be a Millionaire, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, premieres Wednesday, July 10. Claim to Fame is on that night too, with Kevin and Franklin Jonas returning as hosts for season three.

The ESPYs is on Thursday, July 11, with Capital One presenting the sports and entertainment awards telecast. It happens at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Speaking of Steve Harvey, Judge Steve Harvey returns with season two Tuesday, July 16.

Press Your Luck premieres Thursday, July 18, with Elizabeth Banks hosting, along with Lucky 13, hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez. The latter “will test contestants’ knowledge with 13 true-or-false trivia questions but with a cunning twist: Just how well do they know what they know… and, just as importantly, how well do they know what they don’t know?” according to ABC.

Before summer arrives, the Jeopardy! Masters season finale is on ABC Wednesday, May 22, as James Holzhauer, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Yogesh Raut, Victoria Groce and Amy Schneider do battle, and The Wonderful World of Disney Presents: Inside Out is on Sunday, June 2.