Turner Sports Dunks New Deal with Shaquille O’Neal

AT&T’s Turner Sports said it signed a new multi-year contract extension with Shaquille O’Neal, the 15-time NBA all star and analyst for Inside the NBA and TNT Tuesday Night.

In addition to appearing on basketball coverage, O’Neal will work on entertainment and creative projects for AT&T’s WarnerMedia.

Upcoming is The Business of Basketball for NBA TV and an expansion of the Shaqtin-a-Fool franchise. He is also the executive producer of projects for Bleacher Reports.

In addition, O’Neal will also be a part of CNN’s New Year’s Live Show.

“Turner Sports is family to me – even you, Chuck – and I’m looking forward to working alongside my talented colleagues as we create many more Shaq-tastic moments in the years to come,” said O’Neal, who has worked with Turner and Charles Barkley since 2011.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Shaquille’s tenacity as a player and loyal teammate made him one of the best to ever do it on the court, and those skills have translated to his contributions as a broadcaster,” said Tara August, senior VP of talent services & special projects, Turner Sports. “His fun, infectious personality is engaging, entertaining and beloved by fans. We’re thrilled to extend and deepen our relationship with him for many years to come.”