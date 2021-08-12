Matt Amodio is Now Third-Highest Money Winner in 'Jeopardy!' History

(Image credit: Matt Amodio , a Yale PhD student, follows Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer in money won in regular game play.)

Matt Amodio, a Yale PhD student, follows Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer in money won in regular game play.

Matt Amodio, a Yale Ph.D. student from Medina, Ohio, continued his Jeopardy! winning streak, winning his 17th straight game to bring his total winnings to $547,600.

That makes him the third-highest money winner in regular games in Jeopardy! history, behind Ken Jennings, now a consulting producer on the show, and professional gambler James Holzhauer. Jennings won a total of $2,520,700 across 74 consecutive games while Holzhauer won $2,462,216 across 32 consecutive games.

“The show has had so many brilliant people [on it],” Amodio said of contestants like Holzhauer and Jennings in a statement. “I’m honored to be thought of as even close to them.”

Amodio returns Friday (Aug. 13) for the final episode of Jeopardy!’s 37th season. He’ll compete against Nicolle Neulist from Chicago and Eric Shi from Houston.

Jeopardy!’s 38th season begins Monday, Sept. 13, when Mike Richards takes the reins as the syndicated show’s host. Richards also executive produces Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. He was one of the many guest hosts who hosted the show this year after long-time host Alex Trebek died of pancreatic cancer last November.

Sony Pictures Television, which produces Jeopardy!, also announced on Wednesday that Mayim Bialik would host Jeopardy! primetime specials and spinoffs, including the upcoming National College Championship that will air on ABC.