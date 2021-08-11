ABC Picks Up 'Jeopardy!' College Championship Hosted by Mayim Bialik
Series set to air in primetime in 2022
ABC said it has picked up the Jeopardy National College Championship, which will be hosted by Mayim Bialik.
Bialik was one of the people who tried out on air to replace Alex Trebek as the host of the syndicated Jeopardy!
Jeopardy! executive Producer Mike Richards has reportedly been named the permanent host of the syndicated answer-and-question show.
Also Read: Mike Richards, 'Jeopardy!' EP, Addresses Host Conversations, Discrimination Lawsuits
ABC said the Jeopardy! College tournament will air in prime time in 2022.
The competition will feature 15 colleagues and universities from across the country. The will compete over two week, and each of the students on the winning team will earn a grand prize of $100,000.
Jeopardy! National College Championship is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Mike Richards will executive produce.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
