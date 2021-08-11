ABC Picks Up 'Jeopardy!' College Championship Hosted by Mayim Bialik

ABC said it has picked up the Jeopardy National College Championship, which will be hosted by Mayim Bialik.

Bialik was one of the people who tried out on air to replace Alex Trebek as the host of the syndicated Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! executive Producer Mike Richards has reportedly been named the permanent host of the syndicated answer-and-question show.

ABC said the Jeopardy! College tournament will air in prime time in 2022.

The competition will feature 15 colleagues and universities from across the country. The will compete over two week, and each of the students on the winning team will earn a grand prize of $100,000.

Jeopardy! National College Championship is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Mike Richards will executive produce.