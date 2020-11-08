'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Dies at 80

Alex Trebek, who hosted game show Jeopardy! for 37 years, has died. He was 80.

Trebek announced in March 2019 that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He continued to host Jeopardy! throughout treatment and was in the studio until Oct. 29. Episodes hosted by Trebek will air through Dec. 25, 2020.

"This is an enormous loss for the Jeopardy! staff, crew and all of Alex’s millions of fans. He was a legend of the industry that we were all lucky to watch night after night for 37 years," said Mike Richards, Jeopardy! executive producer. "Working beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host Jeopardy! was an incredible honor. His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen. His constant desire to learn, his kindness, and his professionalism will be with all of us forever."

At the time of his diagnosis Trebek said in a video, “Now, normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this and I’m going to keep working and with the love and support from my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

Jeopardy! is produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. Trebek hosted the show since its syndicated debut in 1984, hosting more than 8,200 episodes over the course of 37 seasons.

Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings tweeted: