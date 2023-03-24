ABC Shares Summer Premieres

ABC shared its summer programming plans, which includes a Jeopardy! best-ever tournament in primetime and The Prank Panel from Jimmy Kimmel and Johnny Knoxville.

Jeopardy! Masters starts its three-week tournament May 8, with the winner crowned May 24. Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Andrew He, Sam Buttrey and James Holzhauer compete. Ken Jennings hosts.

When Jeopardy! wraps May 24, The Prank Panel has a preview that day, then shifts into its regular slot July 9. Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe are the “pranxperts” featured on the unscripted comedy series, which sees everyday people pitch pranks targeting family members, friends and co-workers to the panel.

Judge Steve Harvey returns Tuesday, May 9.

The Wonder Years, with Don Cheadle as the narrator, has a one-hour season premiere Wednesday, June 14. The comedy details a Black family in Alabama in the late ‘60s.

Competition series Claim to Fame, hosted by Kevin and Franklin Jonas and featuring relatives of celebrities, debuts season two Monday, June 26. The show sees the relatives live together under one roof and conceal their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame. Kevin is one of the Jonas Brothers, while Kevin and Franklin are Jonas brothers. It is followed that night by The Bachelorette, with Charity Lawson center stage. Jesse Palmer hosts.

Season two of Generation Gap, hosted by Kelly Ripa, starts Thursday, June 29, joining Press Your Luck, hosted by Elizabeth Banks, and The Chase, hosted by Sara Haines.

Celebrity Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey, and The $100,000 Pyramid, hosted by Michael Strahan, join The Prank Panel Sunday, July 9. ■