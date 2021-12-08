‘Jeopardy!’ To Be Hosted by Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings Through This Season

'Jeopardy!' will continued to be hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings through season 38.

Jeopardy! will continue to be hosted by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings through this season, the show’s 38th, Sony Pictures Television said Wednesday. Michael Davies, former executive producer of Who Wants to be a Millionaire, will remain interim executive producer.

In September, Bialik and Jennings were named 's alternating guest hosts through 2021. After the death of Alex Trebek in November 2020, Jeopardy! was hosted by a series of guest hosts, including Bialik, Jennings and Mike Richards, who at the time was also executive producer.

In August, Richards was named permanent host but backlash grew quickly after reports surfaced that he had been included in discrimination lawsuits, that were later settled, while serving as the executive producer of CBS’ daytime game The Price is Right. Website The Ringer also published a long story that uncovered derogatory comments Richards had made about women in a podcast he did in 2013. Jeopardy! producer Sony Pictures Television fired Richards as host and executive producer of Jeopardy! and as executive producer of Wheel of Fortune, roles he had assumed in September 2020 after the retirement of longtime executive producer Harry Friedman.

Bialik, who stars on Fox’s Call Me Kat and played Amy Farrah Fowler on CBS’ The Big Bang Theory, also will host the Jeopardy! National College Tournament on ABC primetime starting Feb. 8. At the time Richards was briefly named permanent host, Bialik was concurrently named host of all Jeopardy! primetime specials.

Jennings, who has won the most money and the most consecutive Jeopardy! games in regular play, was the show’s first guest host after Trebek’s death and is also a consulting producer.

Jeopardy! and its companion game, Wheel of Fortune, air in syndication on TV stations all over the country and on ABC-owned stations in top markets. It's distributed in syndication by CBS Media Ventures.