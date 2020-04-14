ABC Summer Game Shows Begin May 21

ABC will offer its Summer Fun & Games with the return of game shows Holey Moley, To Tell the Truth, Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game.

Mini-golf competition series Holey Moley II: The Sequel starts May 21. There are 13 episodes. Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore are on-air commentators and Jeannie Mai is sideline correspondent.

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, To Tell the Truth debuts season five May 21. Celebrity panelists include Ashanti, Brad Garrett, Michael Strahan, Mark Duplass, Mike Tyson and Patti LaBelle.

Celebrity Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey, starts season six May 31. Matchups this season include the casts of Queer Eye versus Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Jersey Shore versus The Hills and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills versus Andy Cohen.

Elizabeth Banks-hosted Press Your Luck also starts May 31, as does Match Game with Alec Baldwin hosting.

Returning scripted series include new show The Genetic Detective, with investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore solving crimes, premiering May 19, and the seventh and final season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. May 27.