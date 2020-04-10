Seacrest to Host ‘The Disney Family Singalong’ on ABC April 16

Ryan Seacrest hosts The Disney Family Singalong Thursday, April 16 on ABC. The special celebrates family, music “and the love of all things Disney,” said Disney. It will show celebrities and their families taking on their favorite Disney tunes at home. Guests contributing remote performances include Christina Aguilera, Michael Buble, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Amber Riley and John Stamos.

An animated character will guide the on-screen lyrics for viewers. Songs from Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Toy Story, Moana, Frozen and High School Musical, among other films, will be performed.

“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music. We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment.

Seacrest hosts American Idol.