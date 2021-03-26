Don Cheadle on Board With ‘Wonder Years’ Reboot

Don Cheadle is in the cast for ABC’s reimagining of The Wonder Years. He will play the narrator role known as “Adult Dean,” looking back on his younger self growing up in 1968.

Cheadle’s TV work includes Showtime’s Black Monday and House of Lies, and he’ll be in the Disney Plus series Armor Wars. His films include Iron Man 2 and Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War. Cheadle will be in upcoming movie Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Last year, ABC gave a pilot production commitment to The Wonder Years, with 20th Century Fox Television producing. ABC describes the comedy as “How a Black middle class family in Montgomery, Alabama in the turbulent late 1960s, the same era as the original series, made sure it was The Wonder Years for them, too.”

The Wonder Years ran on ABC from 1988 to 1993.

Saladin Patterson, Lee Daniels, Marc Velez and Fred Savage are on board as executive producers. Savage starred in the original Wonder Years.