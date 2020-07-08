Trending

ABC Reimagines ‘The Wonder Years’ With Black Family

By

Lee Daniels, Fred Savage are exec producers

Writer, director and producer Lee Daniels visits 'Extra' at The Levi's Store Times Square on April 23, 2019 in New York City.
Lee Daniels will executive produce ABC's reboot of "The Wonder Years" along with Saladin Patterson, Marc Velez and Fred Savage. (Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

A reboot of The Wonder Years has received a pilot production commitment from ABC, with 20th Century Fox Television producing. ABC describes the comedy as “How a Black middle class family in Montgomery, Alabama in the turbulent late 1960s, the same era as the original series, made sure it was The Wonder Years for them, too.”

The Wonder Years ran on ABC from 1988 to 1993. 

Saladin Patterson, Lee Daniels, Marc Velez and Fred Savage are on board as executive producers. Daniels’ movies include The Butler, Monsters Ball and Precious, and his TV series include Empire

Savage starred in the original Wonder Years