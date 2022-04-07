Martha Stewart’s ‘Great American Tag Sale’ on ABC May 25

ABC has shared its unscripted programming plans for the summer. A pair of specials on May 25 kicks off the season. The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart sees Stewart part ways with some of her treasures, and canine competition series The American Rescue Dog Show is hosted by Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, hosts of mini-golf show Holey Moley. Monica McNutt is sideline correspondent for the humoroust dog show.

Generation Gap, from Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett, and hosted by Kelly Ripa, debuts July 7. Teams of grandparents and grandkids compete in a quiz game show format.

Jenga-esque competition series The Final Straw debuts July 10, with contestants trying to remove an item from what ABC calls a “tremendous tipping tower,” made up of everyday objects. Another competition show, Claim to Fame, starts a day later. Kevin and Frankie Jonas host the latter, which sees relatives of celebrities living together under one roof.

Game shows Press Your Luck, Celebrity Family Feud and The $100,000 Pyramid premiere July 10. Elizabeth Banks hosts Press Your Luck, Steve Harvey hosts Celebrity Family Feud and Michael Strahan helms $100,000 Pyramid.

The Bachelorette, with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia searching for love, starts July 11. It is season 19 and Jesse Palmer hosts.

Elsewhere in the unscripted universe, Judge Steve Harvey has been renewed for season two and Bachelor in Paradise was picked up for season eight. ■