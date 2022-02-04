Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg Host Puppy Bowl XVIII

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg host the 18th annual Puppy Bowl on Discovery Plus and Animal Planet Sunday, February 13. The fun starts at 2 p.m. ET. Team Ruff faces off against Team Fluff, with one team claiming the Lombarky trophy at the end.

One team will be coached by Stewart, and the other by Snoop.

The duo also hosts Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party on VH1, and hosted Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween on Peacock.

The Puppy Bowl celebrates adoptable dogs, and will feature Adoptable Pop segments hosted by Dan Schachner, who doubles as game “rufferee.”

Fully 118 puppies, from 67 shelters, will be featured.

Elmo of Sesame Street will also turn up, along with his rescue dog Tango.

Kittens are the halftime attraction as the Kitty Half-Time Show goes down.

Also on February 13, the Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

Bright Spot Content produces Puppy Bowl XVIII. Simon Morris is executive producer and showrunner, and Suzanne Rauscher and Sandy Varo Jarrell executive produce too, as does Erin Wanner for Animal Planet.

Discovery Plus launched in January 2021, and featured Puppy Bowl XVIII. ■