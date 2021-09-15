Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart Host Halloween Baking Show on Peacock

Baking special Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween premieres Oct. 14 on Peacock. With Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart hosting, Very Tasty Halloween showcases bakers facing off in a Halloween showdown.

Teams of three bakers, called Scare Squads, bake and build an “immersive, edible spectacle,” according to Peacock, a Halloween world that is inspired by the concept of fear. Alvin Zhou is a judge alongside Snoop and Stewart.

The competition ends in a big Halloween party.

The show comes from BuzzFeed Studios, Magical Elves and digital food network Tasty. It is the first project between Peacock and BuzzFeed, which have many in development pertaining to celebs, pop culture, games and pets.

Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween is produced by BuzzFeed Studios, Magical Elves and Snoopadelic Films. Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Hillary Olsen, Patrick J. Doody and Gaylen Gawlowski executive produce for Magical Elves. Richard Alan Reid and Charlotte Simms do so for BuzzFeed. Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart executive produce as well.

Snoop and Stewart host Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party on VH1.