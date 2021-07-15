TBS Orders Season Two of ‘Go-Big Show’

TBS has ordered season two of extreme talent competition series Go-Big Show. Production begins in August in Georgia. DJ Khaled joins the judging panel alongside Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, Cody Rhodes and host Bert Kreischer, a comedian. Snoop Dogg was a judge on the show in season one.

The debut season, which premiered in January, featured monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery and other dangerous acts, the winner getting $100,000. TBS promises “some of the most extreme and death-defying acts from around the country” in season two.

“When you find a show and personalities that come together so authentically and bring joy and wow to an audience, you go big with your commitment to it,” said Brett Weitz, general manager, TBS, TNT and truTV. “Viewers turned in week after week to see both what amazing acts our contestants could perform and what our judges’ reactions would be. We are committed to bringing this type of television to our fans for years to come.”

DJ Khaled is a musical artist and producer. He’s an executive producer on Go-Big Show.

“DJ Khaled is a larger than life personality, so of course Khaled was our only option to go even bigger this season,” said Corie Henson, executive VP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “His energy is absolutely infectious and authentic. These contestants are the very best at what they do, and no one understands that kind of passion better than Khaled.”

Go-Big Show is produced by Propagate and Matador Content, a Boat Rocker Company. The series is executive produced by Todd Lubin of Matador Content and Jay Peterson of Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted; Howard T. Owens, Ben Silverman and Gregory Lipstone of Propagate; Conrad Green, Bert Kreischer, Rosario Dawson and DJ Khaled. Green is the showrunner.