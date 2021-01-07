Competition series Go-Big Show starts on TBS Jan. 7. TBS calls it an “extreme talent show” with contestants wrestling rattlesnakes, training alligators, doing tricks on horses, taking off on ramps and partaking in other dangerous stunts.

Comedian Bert Kreischer hosts and the judges are Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes. Kreischer had the comedy specials Bert Kreischer: Comfortably Dumb on Comedy Central and Bert Kreischer: The Machine on Showtime. His Netflix specials include Bert Kreischer: Secret Time, Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy and Bert Kreischer: The Machine on Netflix.

There are 10 episodes.

The Go-Big Show winner gets $100,000.

TBS is part of WarnerMedia.