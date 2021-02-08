TBS, TNT to Air CW’s ‘Superman & Lois, CW to Air ‘Go-Big Show’

TBS and TNT will air the premiere of Superman & Lois Feb. 27, after its Feb. 23 debut on The CW. Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch star as Clark Kent and Lois Lane. After the cable networks air Superman & Lois, they will show behind-the-scenes special Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope.

Leading into Superman & Lois on TBS and TNT is a Superman movie marathon. Suicide Squad is on at 1 p.m., then Man of Steel and Justice League.

Returning the favor, The CW will air the sixth episode of competition series Go-Big Show Feb. 12. Bert Kreischer hosts and the judges are Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes.

TBS and TNT are part of WarnerMedia. The CW is a joint venture between Warner Bros. and CBS.

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.