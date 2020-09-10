TBS Goes 'Big' With 10-Hour Order for Extreme Talent Show

AT&T’s TBS said it ordered a full season of Go-Big Show, an extreme talent competition series.

The show will feature celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and AEW wrestler “The American Nightmare” Cody. Comedian Bert Kreischer will host. It is expected to debut in 2021.

The pick up was announced simultaneously on Wednesday night following The Big Bang Theory on TBS, AEW Dynamite on TNT and Impractical Jokers on truTV.

The show’s 10 episodes are being produced using COVID-19 safe protocols, with a drive-in audience cheering outside the Macon Coliseum, whose 7,000 seats will be empty.

In Go-Big Show, high-risk acts, such as monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery try to impress the judges and advance in the competition whose ultimate prize is $100,000.

“We are going bigger and bolder with our unscripted line-up at TBS to provide more of the content that viewers love from our platform,” said Brett Weitz, general manager, TNT, TBS and truTV. “Go-Big Show not only delivers on this promise with a thrilling new take on talent competition, but it’s also another example of our innovative spirit as we continue to create brand-defining, must-watch television.”

Go-Big Show is produced by Propagate and Matador Content, a Boatrocker Company. The series is executive produced by Todd Lubin and Jay Peterson of Matador Content; Howard T. Owens, Ben Silverman, and Greg Lipstone of Propagate Content; showrunner Conrad Green; Bert Kreischer, Snoop Dogg and Ted Chung for Snoopadelic Films.