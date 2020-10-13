Season Two of ‘Martha Knows Best’ on HGTV Oct. 28

Season two of Martha Knows Best, hosted by Martha Stewart, begins on HGTV Oct. 28. Stewart showcases her gardening, landscaping and décor chops at her home in Bedford, New York. There are eight episodes.

Stewart “will prep her farm for autumn and winter, as well as share festive holiday ideas to help families safely celebrate at home,” said HGTV, with her fans checking in via video so Stewart can counsel them on home projects.

“Martha Knows Best gave audiences an insider’s look at Martha’s real experiences on her farm and everyone loved it,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “The magic of the series is that we uncovered a portal to a place that is full of life, but the life lived there is inspiring in its simplicity. It is true that Martha knows best because her life on that farm is one that we can all appreciate right now.”

Episodes are 30 minutes. The first four focus on fall, starting with Halloween and moving on to Thanksgiving. The remaining four are tied to the winter holidays.

“Fall on my farm is such a fabulous time of year, but it’s also the time to put in a lot of hard work to prepare the gardens for spring,” said Stewart. “I can’t wait to show more practical techniques and share more useful advice and tips to help people make their own homes and gardens more beautiful and enjoyable. In addition, I will share ideas for making this holiday season a festive, but safe, time for the entire family.”