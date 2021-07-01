‘Martha Gets Down and Dirty’ Premieres on Discovery Plus July 1

Martha Stewart hosts Martha Gets Down and Dirty, showing Stewart as she preps her New York farm for fairer weather, which begins July 1 on Discovery Plus. There are eight episodes.

Stewart’s home base is Bedford, New York, where she has 150 acres. Her gardener Ryan McCallister helps out, as does friend and creative director Kevin Sharkey.

Kim Kardashian West, Seth Meyers, Tiffany Haddish, Al Roker, Ellen Pompeo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, Brooke Shields, Alyson Hannigan and Tamron Hall pop in this season.

“I’ve lived on this farm for almost 20 years—don’t let the manicured lawns and picture-perfect gardens fool you—there’s always SO much to do,” said Stewart. “I’m going to take you behind-the-scenes as I get my hands dirty around my property, as well as help my celebrity friends and surprise some unsuspecting callers. Get ready, because we’re about to get down and dirty.”

Three episodes are available on premiere day, then new episodes land on Thursdays through August 5.

The premiere sees Stewart make her way around her farm to trim, prune and remove dead trees across her property. Then Kardashian West calls and gets tomato-planting lessons.

Highlights for the season include “an epic barbecue,” said Discovery Plus, and Stewart sharing the recipe for Martha-ritas.

Stewart also hosts Martha Knows Best on HGTV and Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party on VH1.