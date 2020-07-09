Stewart-Hosted ‘Martha Knows Best’ on HGTV July 31

Martha Stewart will host Martha Knows Best on HGTV starting July 31. The series will follow Stewart as she takes on outdoor projects at her home in Bedford, N.Y. Guest stars virtually popping up in these pandemic times include Jay Leno, Snoop Dogg, Richard Gere, Lupita Nyong’o and Daniel Boulud.

(Image credit: HGTV)

“From planting vegetable and perennial gardens, to building stunning walkways and choosing plants for novice gardeners, the domestic doyenne will offer her expert tips, ideas and secrets to help everyone create a blissful, inviting and functional outdoor space that meets their family’s needs,” said HGTV.

“In Martha Knows Best, the incomparable Martha Stewart will give us a glimpse into life on her farm and show us the outdoor projects she’s worked on during the last few months,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “For most of us, summer is the time to flex our green thumbs and sharpen our do-it-yourself skills, so if you want great ideas that inspire you to get outside and get your hands dirty, this is the show for you.”

The premiere episode sees Stewart digging into container gardens and offering advice to Snoop Dogg on herb gardening.

Stewart and Snoop host Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party on VH1.

“It was so much fun to shoot episodes of Martha Knows Best at my home and with some great friends and guests,” said Stewart. “I hope people will feel inspired to go outside and try some gardening projects of their own this summer.”