ABC Orders Season Two of ‘Holey Moley’

ABC has ordered a second season of unscripted mini-golf show Holey Moley. It will air next summer. According to the network, “The world’s most extreme mini-golf obstacle course will return as all-new competitors take on daring new challenges in an attempt to win a cash prize.”

The course next summer will be bigger and better, ABC promises.

Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore will return as color and play-by-play commentators, respectively, while Jeannie Mai will resume her role as sideline correspondent. NBA superstar Stephen Curry is executive producer and the Holey Moley resident golf pro.

Related: Brad Paisley Gets Prime Special on ABC

At the end of every episode, one competitor walks away with the $25,000 prize, the Golden Putter trophy and “Holey Moley” plaid jacket.

The show was created by Eureka Productions, and produced by Eureka and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O’Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry are executive producers.