Brad Paisley Gets Prime Special on ABC

Country superstar Brad Paisley will host and executive produce a prime special on ABC. The hour-long variety program, called Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, will air “later this season,” according to ABC, which did not offer further detail. It will happen at War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville.

Sony Pictures Television is producing.

Kelsea Ballerini, Hootie & The Blowfish, the Jonas Brothers, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison, NFL legend Peyton Manning and country stars Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker and Carrie Underwood will take part.

“I am so excited for Brad to be able to turn this fun, down-home country idea into a reality on ABC,” said Rob Mills, senior VP, alternative series, specials & late night, ABC Entertainment. “We all know him as an award-winning country superstar, and now we get the chance to see his comedic talents as he brings this variety special to life with the help of an incredible roster of A-list talent.”

Paisley is a singer, songwriter and guitarist with three Grammys.

“Wait, I thought it was called the Brad Paisley Special. Who added the Thinks He’s? Oh well, I’m still psyched,” said Paisley.

Paisley, Jane Mun, RAC Clark, Bill Simmons and Kendal Marcy will executive produce.