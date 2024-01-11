Tennis Pro Joey Graziadei Prepares To Meet 32 Candidates on ‘The Bachelor’

Season 28 of The Bachelor starts on ABC Monday, January 22. Joey Graziadei, a teaching tennis pro from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, meets the 32 women who will compete for his love and attention.

The women include Evalin, a nanny from San Antonio; Katelyn, a radiochemist from Santa Fe; Kelsey, an actor from Los Angeles; Lauren, a nurse from Philadelphia; Madina, a mental health therapist from Charlotte; Samantha, a football cheerleader from Miami; Sydney, a vintage store owner from Newport; and Zoe, an artist from Atlanta.

ABC said the 32 women will be the most to ever arrive at the mansion on the first night.

Graziadei was on season 20 of The Bachelorette. ABC said Graziadei “stole hearts all over America…with his loyalty, thoughtfulness and compassion. Before his emotional exit, audiences saw Graziadei open up about his family values and how those closest to him have influenced his desire to find lasting love.”

Graziadei is looking for a life partner “who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors,” according to ABC.

The Bachelor is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas are executive producers.

The Golden Bachelor, which saw 71-year-old Gerry Turner mix and mingle with 22 women ranging from 60 to 75, recently concluded.