Old Is Ratings Gold For Disney’s ‘Golden Bachelor’

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor premiered on ABC as the top-rated unscripted series in two years, and has added to its audience through DVR and on-demand viewing plus streaming on Hulu.

The Disney-owned channels said that three days after its premiere, The Golden Bachelor had racked up 7.7 million total viewers, adding 3.34 million viewers in delayed cross-platform viewing, showing that not online is there life in older men, but there might be life in traditional TV.

The new show scored the biggest ABC series premiere ever on Hulu.

The Golden Bachelor was last Thursday’s highest rated entertainment series, beating CBS’s Big Brother. The show was also the highest-rated unscripted series debut in two years since Judge Steve Harvey premiered in January 2022.

The Golden Bachelor was higher rated than any telecast in The Bachelor franchise in their years.

It also scored in the younger skewing demos important to advertisers, drawing the franchise’s highest rating among adults 18-49 since March 2022 with a 1.9 rating.

In terms of total viewers, The Golden Bachelor delivered the strongest premiere for any Bachelor show since January 2021.