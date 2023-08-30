‘Golden Bachelor’ Cast Revealed

The cast of The Golden Bachelor has been revealed. The show features Gerry Turner, who is 71, as the Golden Bachelor. A lineup of 22 women “in the prime of their lives,” according to ABC, will battle to be the one he selects. They range in age from 60 to 75.

“These accomplished golden ladies will take time away from their established home lives, friends and family, in the quest to rediscover love – and perhaps even themselves – in the process,” said ABC.

The show premieres Thursday, September 28.

The women are Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit, New Jersey; April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Florida.; Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, California; Edith, 60, a retired realtor from Downey, California; Ellen, 71, a retired teacher from Delray Beach, Florida; Faith, 60, a high school teacher from Benton City, Washington; Jeanie, 65, a retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tennessee; Joan, 60, a private school administrator from Rockland, Maryland; Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin; Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis; Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck, New Jersey; Marina, 60, an educator from Los Angeles; Nancy, 60, a retired interior designer from Alexandria, Virginia; Natascha, 60, a pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City; Pamela, 75, a retired salon owner from Aurora, Illinois; Patty, 70, a retired real estate professional from Durham, North Carolina; Peggy, 69, a dental hygienist from East Haven, Connecticut; Renee, 67, a former Chicago Honey Bear cheerleader from Middleton, Wisconsin; Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Georgia; Susan, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, Pennsylvania; Sylvia, 64, a public affairs consultant from Los Angeles and Theresa, 69, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

Turner is a retired restaurateur who lives alongside a lake in Indiana. He likes barbecuing, pickleball, four-wheeling and watching sports.

His wife Toni died in 2017. They were married for 43 years.

The Golden Bachelor is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner and Andrew Frank are executive producers.